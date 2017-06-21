Bibi Lynch is a journalist, writer and broadcaster. A controversial journalist, writer and broadcaster. Apparently.

She presents a weekly Live and Local show for BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Surrey (she also co-hosted Sussex and Surrey’s ‘adult’ show After the Watershed and their Bibi Lynch’s WHIPs series); co-presents Good Sex Bad Sex (a podcast for metro.co.uk); and fronts her own show Bibi Does Soho on Soho Radio.

She also writes for many titles and sites: including the Guardian, Stella, The Telegraph and Metro. She’s written ‘lifestyle’ for over 25 years (for publications including Marie Claire, Shortlist and Elle); had columns in Grazia, GQ, Red and New Woman; and was Contributing Editor on New Woman and Red.

She’s an irregular face on TV (?); presented the What Men Want series for Living; co-wrote Graham Norton’s ITV late-night quiz Carnal Knowledge; and created Living’s hit series Dead Famous.

She’s the stupidly proud creator of the acronym WHIPs (Women who are Hot, Intelligent and in their Prime – or Primark if times are tough).

She talks a lot (as well as her radio shows and podcast, she hosts monthly panels at Groucho and speaks at events – most recently at the Barbican for Fertility Fest and the Saatchi Gallery for Stella Live) – and writes a lot. Mostly on Twitter. As a reward, she was voted one of the HuffPost’s ‘50 Funniest Women on Twitter’. She is currently tracking the other 49 down.